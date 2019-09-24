Evidence laid out against Colorado school shooting suspect

A teenager charged in a school shooting in a Denver suburb that killed one of his classmates is in court for a hearing to determine whether prosecutors have enough evidence to go to trial.

Devon Erickson appeared Tuesday for what is expected to be a three-day preliminary hearing into his role in the May 7 shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch.

The 19-year-old Erickson and 16-year-old Alec McKinney are charged with murder and attempted murder in the shooting that killed 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo and injured eight others.

They have not entered pleas to the charges.

Tuesday's testimony provided some new details.

Douglas County Sheriff's Detective Brian Pereira said four spent bullet casings were found near Erickson.

Erickson previously told police that the impact of three students rushing him caused his gun to fire.

———

This story has been updated to correct that the defendants have not entered pleas.