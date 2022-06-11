Examples of sexual orientation, gender ID survey questions

The U.S. Census Bureau is requesting $10 million to study the best way to ask about sexual orientation and gender identity, aiming to gather better data on the nation’s LGBTQ population. Here are some of the questions about sexual orientation and gender identity that other federal agencies ask in surveys:

From the National Health Interview Survey:

Question: Do you think of yourself as gay/lesbian; straight, that is not gay/lesbian; bisexual?

Possible answers:

— Something else; or you don’t know the answer

— Gay/lesbian

— Straight, that is not gay/lesbian

— Bisexual

— Something else

— I don’t know the answer

— Refused

— Don't know

From the National Crime Victimization Survey:

Question: What sex were you assigned at birth, on your original birth certificate?

Possible answers:

— Male

— Female

— Refused

— Don't know

Question: Do you currently describe yourself as male, female or transgender?

Possible answers:

— Male

— Female

— Transgender

— None of these

From the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System survey:

Question: Do you consider yourself to be transgender?

Possible answers:

— Yes, Transgender, male to female

— Yes, Transgender, female to male

— Yes, Transgender, gender nonconforming

— No

— Don't know/ not sure

— Refused

Sources: Federal Committee on Statistical Methodology's Updates on Terminology of Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Survey Measures and the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System