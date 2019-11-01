New execution date set for Georgia inmate

  • ByThe Associated Press
ATLANTA — Nov 1, 2019, 5:26 PM ET
This undated photo made available by the Georgia Department of Corrections, shows inmate Ray Jefferson Cromartie in custody. Georgia's highest court has stepped in and temporarily halted Cromartie's execution scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Cromartie was to receive a lethal injection at the state prison in Jackson for the April 1994 killing of convenience store clerk Richard Slysz in Thomasville. The Georgia Supreme Court issued a stay of execution, saying "it appears that the pending execution order may be void." (Georgia Department of Corrections via AP)

A new execution date has been set for a Georgia death row inmate who won a temporary reprieve because of a legal technicality.

Georgia Corrections Commissioner Timothy Ward said Friday that Ray Jefferson Cromartie will be executed by lethal injection Nov. 13. That's the first date of a new seven-day execution window ordered by a Thomas County judge.

Cromartie had been scheduled to die Wednesday for the April 1994 slaying of Richard Slysz at a convenience store in Thomasville. But the state Supreme Court issued an order that morning temporarily halting the execution.

The high court said it appeared the initial execution order was void because a trial court judge filed it while Cromartie still had an appeal pending with the Supreme Court. That appeal was ultimately rejected.