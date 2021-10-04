UN experts cite war crimes, crimes against humanity in Libya

October 4, 2021, 11:40 AM
GENEVA -- United Nations human rights investigators say they have turned up evidence of possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in Libya.

The first findings from outside experts commissioned by the Human Rights Council released Monday chronicle accounts of crimes like murder, torture, enslavement, extrajudicial killings and rape.

The “fact-finding mission” could send a potent signal to key international and regional powers amid violence and mistreatment that has wracked Libya since the fall of former autocrat Moammar Gadhafi a decade ago.

