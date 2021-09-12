Explosion collapses part of apartment building near Atlanta

An explosion collapsed part of a building at an apartment complex in suburban Atlanta

September 12, 2021, 8:02 PM
2 min read

DUNWOODY, Ga. -- An explosion collapsed part of a building Sunday at an apartment complex in suburban Atlanta.

The Dunwoody Police Department wrote on social media that they received a report of an explosion at Arrive Apartments shortly before 1:30 p.m. Photos from the scene show part of a building collapsed into heaps.

“This is a very active scene and the cause of the explosion is under investigation,” police wrote. They did not immediately release any information about injuries.

Eboni Thornton told WSB-TV that she was in a moving truck outside the building when it felt like something fell on top of the vehicle. She said the whole vehicle shook. She was shocked at what she saw when she got out of the truck.

“The leasing office was collapsed on the left side, the double doors were blown out and I could hear a lady screaming her head off,” Thornton said.

Thornton said she saw a couple people limping and bleeding and being carried out of the rubble.

Police said they are working with fire departments to determine the cause of the blast. They asked complex residents not impacted by the explosion to remain in their apartments.

Dunwoody is a suburb just north of Atlanta.

