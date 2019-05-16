Falling debris still a risk from damaged Oklahoma City tower

Authorities in Oklahoma City say falling debris is still a danger after a skyscraper was damaged when it was battered by a dangling scaffold holding two men.

Police blocked some roads and a park to most vehicle and pedestrian traffic Thursday, a day after two window washers were rescued from the scaffold above the nearly 850-foot (259 meters) Devon Tower. Both men refused treatment after they were brought to safety.

It's unclear what caused the scaffold to hit the building, shattering windows and dropping glass. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Firefighters secured the scaffold with ropes as it hung from a crane 20-30 feet (6-9 meters) above the roof.

The tower houses corporate offices for Oklahoma City-based Devon Energy Corp.