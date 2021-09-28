False alarm during active shooter training at Florida base

A 911 call about an active shooter sent police and first responders to Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida’s Panhandle, but base officials posted on Facebook that the caller didn't realize the base was conducting an active shooter training exercise

The 911 call resulted in a response from the 325th Security Forces Squadron and multiple law enforcement officers in the area, the post said.

Officials cleared the building to make sure there was no threat. An all clear was then issued, base officials said.

Normal operations have resumed at the base, which is just east of Panama City.