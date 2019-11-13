Family resolves claims in suit over fatal school fight Relatives of a 16-year-old Delaware girl who died after an attack in a school bathroom have resolved a lawsuit against the school district

Relatives of a 16-year-old Delaware girl who died after being attacked in a school bathroom in 2016 have resolved a lawsuit against the school district.

An attorney for the mother of Amy Joyner-Francis informed a federal judge Wednesday that all claims against the New Castle County Vocational School District were resolved at a mediation conference Monday.

The attorney also asked that a scheduled February trial be postponed because it’s highly unlikely that claims against two teenage girls who were convicted of conspiracy for their roles in the attack will need to be tried.

Authorities say Joyner-Francis had a rare, undetected, heart condition. A medical examiner concluded she died of sudden cardiac death, aggravated by physical and emotional stress from the 2016 fight at Howard High School of Technology in Wilmington.