Fans in Montreal loudly boo US anthem prior to Americans' 4 Nations Face-Off game vs. Canada

Fans in Montreal loudly booed the U.S. national anthem prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off game between the Americans and host Canada

Canada fans cheer their team as they take to the ice ahead of their 4 Nations Face-Off hockey game against the United States in Montreal, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in Montreal. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL -- Fans in Montreal loudly booed the U.S. national anthem prior to the 4 Nations Face-Off game between the Americans and host Canada on Saturday night.

It’s the second time “The Star-Spangled Banner” drew that reaction in two games the United States has played at the NHL-run international tournament.

And it came after public address announcer Michel Lacroix asked the crowd, in French and English, "In the spirit of this great game that unites everyone that you kindly respect the anthems and the players that represent each country."

This time, far more of the fans at Bell Centre booed than Thursday night before the U.S. game against Finland, and the booing lasted for the entire length of the song.

“I paid no attention to it,” U.S. starting goaltender Connor Hellebuyck said after beating Finland 6-1 on Thursday. “You have free speech. You can do whatever you want. If you’re going to boo the anthem, we sing it for the troops that protected our freedom. That doesn’t really mean anything to me. You can do whatever you want. But I don’t use it at all.”

U.S. coach Mike Sullivan did not think the booing had anything to do with the U.S. starting strong Thursday night.

“That’s really not something that we can control,” Sullivan said. "We just want to play hockey. We want to compete. We want to represent our nation in the right way.”

Fans across Canada have booed the U.S. anthem at NHL and NBA games since President Donald Trump began making repeated references to the country becoming “the 51st state.” Trump also threatened tariffs against the country, prompting backlash from a close neighbor and longtime ally.

Asked Friday at practice about fans booing the U.S. anthem, veteran Canada defenseman Drew Doughty voiced opposition to it.

“Obviously I know what’s going on, and I understand the Canadians’ frustration, but I think we should respect the anthems and stuff like that,” Doughty told reporters in Brossard, Quebec. "I don’t think anyone should be booing.”

