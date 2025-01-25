What to know about the fatal shooting of a US Border Patrol agent in Vermont

A woman from Washington state has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Vermont

A woman from Washington state has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Vermont, where authorities had for days been watching her and a German companion who also died in the roadside shootout.

The FBI announced the arrest of Teresa Youngblut, 21, on Friday, four days after the deaths of Border Patrol Agent David Maland and Felix Baukholt in Coventry, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from the Canadian border. She was charged on one count of using a deadly weapon while assaulting a Border Patrol agent, and one count of using and discharging a firearm during and in relation to that assault.

An FBI affidavit filed in U.S. District Court shed some light on the events leading up to the fatal encounter, but many questions remain.

Here are some things to know:

Youngblut and Baukholt were staying at a hotel in Lyndonville, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of the shooting site, on Jan. 14 when a hotel worker contracted law enforcement after seeing the pair wearing black tactical gear and Youngblut carrying a gun, according to the affidavit. State police and Department of Homeland Security investigators tried to question the duo, who said they were in the area looking to buy property but declined to have an extended conversation, the FBI said.

On Sunday, investigators saw the pair walking in downtown Newport, just north of Coventry, wearing similar tactical clothing. And about two hours before the shooting, investigators watched Baukholt leave a Walmart in Newport with two packages of aluminum foil, get in the car and wrap something in the passenger seat.

Investigators later found foil-wrapped cellphones in the car.

According to the FBI affidavit, Youngblut was driving Baukholt’s car when a border agent pulled it over on Interstate 91 to conduct an immigration inspection. At the time, Baukholt appeared to have an expired visa, according to a Department of Homeland Security database, but investigators later confirmed that his visa was current, the FBI said Friday.

Youngblut got out and opened fire on Maland and other officers without warning, the FBI said. Baukholt tried to draw a gun but was shot, according to the affidavit. At least one border agent fired on Youngblut and Baukholt, but authorities haven’t specified whose bullets hit whom.

Authorities who searched the car after the shootout found a ballistic helmet, night-vision goggles, respirators and ammunition, the FBI said. They also found a package of shooting range targets, including some that had been used, two-way radios, about a dozen “electronic devices,” travel and lodging information for multiple states, and a journal.

Authorities released no information about Youngblut other than her name, age and home state.

A man reached at a phone listing for Youngblut’s family in Washington identified himself as her grandfather and declined to comment. No one answered the door at multiple homes in Washington associated with Youngblut’s name, and neighbors declined to comment.

The public defender’s office that will be representing Youngblut did not respond to a voicemail seeking further information.

Maland’s aunt, Joan Maland, declined on behalf of his family to comment on the arrest. The family issued a statement expressing gratitude for the support they’ve received.

Relatives have described Maland as a dedicated public servant who passed up promotion opportunities to continue field work. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and had worked as a border patrol agent for nine years, including in Texas before heading to the northern border.

Associated Press writers Kathy McCormack, Patrick Whittle and Hallie Golden contributed to this report.