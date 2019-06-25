Father of slain California officer praises department

The father of a slain California police officer says it is offensive and hurtful to suggest authorities were responsible for her death.

Tara O'Sullivan died Wednesday after being shot while helping a woman gather her things from a Sacramento home as part of a domestic violence call. It took officers another 45 minutes before they could reach her as the gunman continued firing rounds from a high-powered rifle as O'Sullivan lay wounded.

Some police experts have criticized the department for taking so long to get to O'Sullivan, who later died at the UC Davis Medical Center.

Denis O'Sullivan told reporters Tuesday that he and his wife would never place blame on his daughter's fellow officers.

A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday in Roseville.