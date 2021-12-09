Father, son arrested in wildfire that threatened Lake Tahoe

A father and son have been arrested on suspicion of starting a massive California wildfire that forced tens of thousands to flee the Lake Tahoe area earlier this year

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- A father and son have been arrested on suspicion of starting a massive California wildfire that forced tens of thousands to flee the Lake Tahoe area earlier this year, officials said Wednesday.

The El Dorado County District Attorney’s office said in a statement that David Scott Smith and his son, Travis Shane Smith, are accused of reckless arson in a warrant issued before formal charges are filed.

Mark Reichel, the attorney for both men, says reckless arson includes starting a blaze by accident but “to such a degree that it was considered reckless.”

The fire burned more than 300 square miles (483 kilometers) from east of Sacramento to the Nevada border, threatening ski resorts and other prominent recreational areas near the iconic lake.