FBI agent shot, Ohio homicide suspect killed in Louisiana

PINEVILLE, La. -- An FBI agent was shot and an Ohio homicide suspect was killed during a shooting in Louisiana while the agent was executing a search warrant for the suspect.

The FBI did not release the identity of the person who was killed, but said the suspect was wanted for homicide in Cleveland.