FBI agents at Illinois Capitol for law enforcement work

An FBI spokesman says agents are at the Illinois state Capitol building in Springfield related to law enforcement work.

The spokesman, John Althen, wouldn't provide details, saying Tuesday only that "FBI personnel are present at the state capitol engaged in authorized law enforcement activity."

Several men in dark suits and ties could be seen walking from the Senate Democrats' side of the Capitol, carrying materials in two bankers' boxes and a packed grocery bag. The word "evidence" could be seen written across at least one of the bags.

Federal prosecutors in Illinois have brought several high-profile corruption cases this year.

In August, state Sen. Thomas E. Cullerton, pleaded not guilty in Chicago federal court to charges that he took more than $250,000 in salary and benefits over a three-year period from the Teamsters while allegedly doing little or no work.