FBI got tips about Oklahoma City shooting suspect's videos

The FBI says it was contacted about a YouTube channel associated with the Oklahoma City restaurant shooting suspect but determined no further action was needed.

The FBI said Saturday it was contacted twice about the channel associated with 28-year-old Alexander Tilghman, killed by bystanders after wounding three people on Thursday.

Officials say a caller earlier this month reported concerns about the channel, but didn't mention any potential threat of violence and didn't have knowledge of the man possessing weapons. The FBI says per protocol, no further investigation was warranted.

Earlier this year, the FBI got an informal tip regarding the YouTube account but determined the content was protected by the First Amendment.

In the channel, Tilghman describes demons possessing his TV and says he's "really losing it."