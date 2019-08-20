FBI: Truck driver threatened mass shooting at Memphis church

A truck driver warned that he would commit a mass shooting at a church in Memphis, Tennessee, on Thursday, authorities say in newly filed court records.

Thomas Matthew McVicker was apprehended in Indianapolis before the plan could be carried out, according to court papers filed Monday. It's the most recent case in a string of men being arrested around the country for threatening to carry out shootings.

McVicker made "credible threats to conduct a mass shooting and suicide," an FBI special agent said in a sworn affidavit.

The circumstances of his arrest in Indiana weren't outlined in the affidavit.

Earlier this month, McVicker's friend in southern Alabama told a Florida FBI agent that McVicker has been considering "shooting a church up" or killing people on the street.

Later, in a telephone call, the friend said McVicker told her the church shooting would happen when he was in Memphis on Thursday and that he "intended to take his knife and slit the pastor's throat."

His mother told the FBI he owned a Ruger P90 handgun and sometimes uses cocaine and methamphetamine. She also said her son is being treated for schizophrenia.

The FBI says it confirmed with McVicker's employer that he requested leave time Thursday and that he indicated in the request that he would spend the leave time in Memphis, the affidavit states.

The affidavit doesn't specify a motive, nor does it identify a specific Memphis church.

Court records list McVicker's address as Punta Gorda, Florida, but his Alabama friend told the FBI that McVicker lives in his semi. The records don't list a lawyer who could be reached for comment on McVicker's behalf.