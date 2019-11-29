Fears about worker shootings prompt new business tactics Fear of workplace violence at Oklahoma City company leads to new law, guide for employers

Paycom personnel monitor physical and IT security in the command center at the Oklahoma City Paycom campus Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Company officials say they ramped-up security after a disgruntled ex-worker began frightening employees with threatening messages and social media posts. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) The Associated Press

Security is tight at the sprawling campus headquarters of payroll technology giant Paycom in Oklahoma City. Off-duty police officers roam the complex, bolstering the company’s own private security force of armed guards. A basement command center that looks like a scene from a spy movie is filled with video screens from hundreds of security cameras.

Company officials say they ramped-up security after a disgruntled ex-worker began frightening employees with threatening messages and social media posts.

After numerous consultations with experts on workplace violence, the company held brainstorming sessions with civic leaders, law enforcement and others in the community to develop a threat assessment and response guide for companies to use. They also helped write a new law that allows businesses to petition the court for a victim’s protective order.