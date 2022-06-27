COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Federal court: South Carolina abortion law can go into effect; state can restrict procedure around 6 weeks of pregnancy.
Federal court: South Carolina abortion law can go into effect; state can restrict procedure around 6 weeks of pregnancy
Federal court: South Carolina abortion law can go into effect; state can restrict procedure around 6 weeks of pregnancy
Top Stories
Online users say they reported Uvalde gunman's behavior, but to little effect
- Jun 27, 12:45 PM
Where abortion stands in your state: A state-by-state breakdown of abortion laws
- Jun 27, 10:24 AM
3 dead, dozens injured after Amtrak train collides with dump truck
- 2 hours ago
Customer angry over mayo shoots 2 workers
- Jun 27, 12:12 PM
WNBA star Brittney Griner's trial in Russia set to begin July 1
- Jun 27, 02:03 PM