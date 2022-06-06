OKLAHOMA CITY -- Federal judge in Oklahoma says state’s lethal injection method is constitutional, paves way for executions to resume.
Federal judge in Oklahoma says state’s lethal injection method is constitutional, paves way for executions to resume
Federal judge in Oklahoma says state’s lethal injection method is constitutional, paves way for executions to resume
Top Stories
NY governor signs law raising age to own semi-automatic rifle
- 20 minutes ago
Russian minister's visit canceled after overflight refusal
- 1 hour ago
'Satanic' shooting at Catholic church leaves dozens dead, officials say
- Jun 06, 09:56 AM
'Bright, shining stars': Family of 5 killed in connection with escaped inmate ID'd
- Jun 03, 08:41 PM
At least 17 killed, 62 injured in mass shootings across US over weekend
- 2 hours ago