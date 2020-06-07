Feds seek to reinstate conviction of Flynn business partner While federal prosecutors are trying to dismiss their case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, they are trying to get their conviction against his one-time business partner reinstated

FALLS CHURCH, Va. -- While federal prosecutors are trying to dismiss their case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, they are trying to get their conviction against his one-time business partner reinstated.

Prosecutors in the Eastern District of Virginia filed a brief Sunday with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond seeking to have the conviction against Bijan Kian reinstated.

A jury convicted Kian last year of acting as an unregistered foreign agent of Turkey while he was a business partner with Flynn. But the judge later overturned the conviction, saying prosecutors presented insufficient evidence to sustain a conviction.

Flynn had been expected to be the star witness for the government at Kian's trial, but prosecutors never called him.

In Sunday's filing, prosecutors said the bar for overturning a jury verdict should be very high and that judges should reject the “invitation to flyspeck the jury’s verdict in hopes of a better outcome.”

The prosecutors' filing in the Kian case comes a month after the Justice Department moved to toss out a guilty plea Flynn had entered in the District of Columbia for lying to the FBI about his conversations during the 2016 presidential transition with the then-Russian ambassador. The judge in that case has so far refused to do so.