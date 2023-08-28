FEMA changes wildfire compensation rules for New Mexicans impacted by last year’s historic blaze

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has announced changes to its wildfire compensation rules after last year’s planned burn by the U.S. Forest Service exploded into the largest and most destructive blaze in New Mexico’s recorded history

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced changes Monday to its wildfire compensation rules after last year’s planned burn by the U.S. Forest Service exploded into the largest and most destructive blaze in New Mexico’s recorded history.

FEMA officials said they are expanding coverage for those impacted by the Hermit's Peak/Calf Canyon Fire for mental health treatment and reduced long-term property values, and removing the 25% cap on reforestation, revegetation costs and risk reduction practices.

The changes stem from the Hermit's Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act, which U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Lujan and other members of New Mexico's congressional delegation helped get passed last year.

The legislation also established a claims office within FEMA that Lujan said has secured $3.95 billion for New Mexico families and businesses impacted by the wildfire.

“The federal government started these fires and now it has a moral obligation to help New Mexicans who were impacted,” Lujan said in a statement Monday.

The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire burned 533 square miles (138,188 hectares) in Taos, Mora and San Miguel counties between early April and late June of 2022.

Authorities said an improperly extinguished Forest Service pile burn operation rekindled and the two merged wildfire destroyed about 900 structures, including several hundred homes.