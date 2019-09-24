Fire threat brings power cuts to thousands of Californians

Electrical service to 24,000 customers has been cut in Northern California's Sierra Nevada foothills and thousands of others elsewhere may face power cuts as utilities seek to prevent wildfires amid predicted windy, dry and hot conditions.

Red Flag warnings of fire danger are in effect Tuesday north and east of San Francisco, and forecasters predict a brief burst of Santa Ana winds in Southern California.

Seeking to prevent fires ignited by damaged lines, Pacific Gas & Electric cut power in parts of three Sierra foothill counties Monday night and put customers in six other counties on notice.

East and west of Los Angeles, nearly 90,000 Southern California Edison customers have been advised they could be blacked out, but no Red Flag warnings have been issued.