2 fired after Arkansas escape of white supremacist, 1 other

An Arkansas jail supervisor and a deputy jailer have each been fired following the escape of a white supremacist gang leader and another man.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a release Monday that Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. determined the two failed to follow procedures regarding cell checks and performed substandard work.

The names of the two were not released. Both have 10 days to appeal.

Inmates Wesley Gullett and Christopher Sanderson were reported missing from the jail in Pine Bluff about 4:30 a.m. July 30, but may have escaped as much as eight hours earlier. The two were recaptured separately on Aug. 2, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) from Pine Bluff.

Gullett is among 54 members of the New Aryan Empire indicted on federal charges, including attempted murder.