Firefighting helicopter with 4 aboard crashes in Florida

LEESBURG, Fla. -- A firefighting helicopter with four people on board crashed Tuesday near an airport in central Florida, officials said.

The helicopter crashed into a marsh near Leesburg International Airport during a training exercise around 4 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said in a news release.

Hours after the crash, rescue crews were still trying to get to the wreckage to see if there were any survivors, Leesburg police Lt. Joe Iozzi said, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. Officials did not immediately release additional information.