Florence becomes first major hurricane of Atlantic season

Florence has become the first major hurricane of the Atlantic season as it moves on a path that could take it toward Bermuda.

The Category 3 hurricane's maximum sustained winds Wednesday morning are estimated to be 120 mph (195 kph).

Hurricane Florence is centered about 1,405 miles (2,265 kilometers) east-southeast of Bermuda and is moving west-northwest at 10 mph (17 kph).