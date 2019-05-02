Ex-Florida deputy says he acted properly during massacre

The then-Florida sheriff's deputy assigned to protect the high school where 17 died in last year's shooting has filed a report in rebuttal to a commission's finding that he was "derelict in his duty."

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson said in a 14-page rebuttal to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission that he secured the three-story building where the shooting happened as he was trained.

The commission's January report found Peterson knew a gunman was inside but took cover rather than enter and confront the gunman. Several commission members publicly called Peterson "a coward." He refused to testify before the commission.

Peterson resigned days after the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting when confronted with surveillance video showing his actions.