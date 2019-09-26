Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, wife expect third child

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis say he and his wife Casey DeSantis are expecting their third child.

DeSantis announced Thursday on that their newest addition will arrive in 2020 and join 2-year-old Madison and 1-year-old Mason in the Governor's Mansion.

A former news anchor for Jacksonville's TV station WJXT, Casey DeSantis said on that she was thrilled to announce her pregnancy on the day the couple was celebrating their 10-year anniversary.

Ron DeSantis said that the governor's mansion "will have to stay baby-proofed for a little while longer."