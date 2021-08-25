Florida kite surfer killed: High winds slam man into a house

A Florida kite surfer has died after a strong wind picked the man off the ground, carried him 400 feet and slammed him into the second floor of a house on Fort Lauderdale Beach

August 25, 2021, 8:50 PM
1 min read

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- A kite surfer in Florida died Wednesday after a strong wind picked the man off the ground, carried him 400 feet and slammed him into the second floor of a house on Fort Lauderdale Beach, authorities said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said the kite surfer hadn't even gotten into the water yet when a strong wind lifted him into the air and into the house. He was taken to a hospital, where he died a few hours later.

The victim's name was not immediately released.

In the sport, participants usually hook a large kite to a body harness, hold onto a bar and then put their feet into straps attached to a surfboard. They then use the kite to pull them through the water.

Kites usually come with a safety release system that can quickly disconnect the surfer if they lose control or catch a dangerous wind. It was not known if the victim's kite had such a system or whether he had tried to activate it.

Top Stories

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

Aug 24, 1:52 PM

Biden sticks by Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline

Aug 25, 7:40 AM

How COVID-19 vaccines work

Dec 10, 3:03 PM

COVID-19 live updates: Baby dies marking state's 1st pediatric death in 6 months

27 minutes ago

Supermarket shortages affecting back-to-school shopping

Aug 25, 8:25 AM

Top Stories

Biden sticks by Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline

Aug 25, 7:40 AM

Man protecting his baby fatally shot in Florida restaurant

2 hours ago

Shooter's death sentence upheld in racist slayings at Black church

2 hours ago

Supermarket shortages affecting back-to-school shopping

Aug 25, 8:25 AM

Bipartisan backlash to lawmakers' unauthorized visit to Kabul

3 hours ago

Top Stories

Biden sticks by Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline

Aug 25, 7:40 AM

Man protecting his baby fatally shot in Florida restaurant

2 hours ago

Shooter's death sentence upheld in racist slayings at Black church

2 hours ago

Supermarket shortages affecting back-to-school shopping

Aug 25, 8:25 AM

Bipartisan backlash to lawmakers' unauthorized visit to Kabul

3 hours ago

Top Stories

Biden sticks by Aug. 31 Afghanistan withdrawal deadline

Aug 25, 7:40 AM

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says holstered P320 pistol seriously wounded her

Aug 25, 6:57 AM

Man protecting his baby fatally shot in Florida restaurant

2 hours ago

Supermarket shortages affecting back-to-school shopping

Aug 25, 8:25 AM

Detective sues Sig Sauer after she says her holstered P320 handgun nearly killed her

Aug 24, 1:52 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events