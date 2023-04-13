Florida man sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

A Florida man has been sentenced to eight months in federal prison for his role in the insurrection and storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021

WASHINGTON -- A Florida man was sentenced Thursday to eight months in federal prison for his role in the insurrection and storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Howard Adams, 62, of Edgewater, Florida, was sentenced in federal court in the District of Columbia, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in January to a felony charge of interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder.

Adams was arrested in Edgewater in March 2021.

According to court documents, Adams joined with others in objecting to Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory over then-President Donald Trump. A mob attacked the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying election results for Biden over the Trump, a Republican, authorities have said. Five people died in the violence.

According to the criminal complaint, Adams unlawfully approached the U.S. Capitol after rioters pushed through a line of United States Capitol Police officers. Adams eventually entered the Rotunda and then went through Statuary Hall, officials said. Prosecutors said Adams went to the House chamber doorway, where he joined a group chanting, “Break it down!” and “Stop the steal!”

Unable to break down the door, Adams returned to the Rotunda, investigators said. Adams ignored orders from law enforcement officers to exit the building and made contact with an officer who attempted to push him toward an exit door, officials said. Adams eventually left the building about an hour after entering.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,000 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for alleged crimes related to the Capitol breach, officials said. More than 320 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.