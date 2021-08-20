Florida mayor urges water limits because of COVID-19 surge

The mayor of Orlando is asking residents to stop watering their lawns and washing their cars for a least a week

August 20, 2021, 8:16 PM
2 min read

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The mayor of the Florida city of Orlando asked residents on Friday to stop watering their lawns and washing their cars for a least a week, saying water usage needed to be cut back because of the recent surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Orlando Utility Commission treats the city's water with liquid oxygen and supplies that ordinarily go toward water treatment have been diverted to hospitals for patients suffering from the virus, Mayor Buddy Dyer said.

“We acknowledge that the No. 1 priority for the liquid oxygen should be for hospitals," Dyer said at a news conference.

The city-owned utility typically goes through 10 trucks of liquid oxygen a week but its supplier recently said that it would be cut back to five to seven trucks a week to accommodate hospitals, said Linda Ferrone, OUC's chief customer and marketing officer.

About 40% of the utility commission's potable water is used for irrigation so any strains on the water supply will be greatly reduced if residents stop watering their lawns, washing their cars or using pressure washers, she said.

“We realize this is drastic and unprecedented," Ferrone said. “If worse came to worse, we would have to look at a boil water alert."

Since the 1990s, the utility has used liquid oxygen to remove the slight discoloration and rotten-egg smell that is found naturally in Florida's water supply.

Officials at one of the Orlando area's largest health care systems said this week that they had 1,620 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, twice the level of what it was during last winter’s peak high for AdventHealth.

“This is unfortunately a crisis of unprecedented proportions,” said Dr. Vincent Hsu, executive director of infection prevention and epidemiologist at AdventHealth.

———

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP

Top Stories

On Location: August 20, 2021

Aug 20, 10:01 AM

COVID-19 live updates: Texas lt. gov. claims unvaccinated Black people driving spike

41 minutes ago

Full transcript of ABC News' George Stephanopoulos' interview with President Biden

Aug 19, 7:33 AM

Afghanistan updates: Biden vows to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies

23 minutes ago

The story of Britney Spears

Jun 25, 1:15 PM

Top Stories

Stranded American in Afghanistan: ‘The airport is very dangerous’

Aug 19, 10:15 PM

No purpose for US to be in Afghanistan any longer: Biden

3 hours ago

AP urges DeSantis to end harassing tweets aimed at reporter

2 hours ago

American thwarted on trip to Kabul airport said he may wait for commercial flight

2 hours ago

Tropical Storm Henri could be 1st hurricane to make New England landfall since 1991

Aug 20, 12:46 PM

Top Stories

Stranded American in Afghanistan: ‘The airport is very dangerous’

Aug 19, 10:15 PM

No purpose for US to be in Afghanistan any longer: Biden

3 hours ago

AP urges DeSantis to end harassing tweets aimed at reporter

2 hours ago

American thwarted on trip to Kabul airport said he may wait for commercial flight

2 hours ago

Tropical Storm Henri could be 1st hurricane to make New England landfall since 1991

Aug 20, 12:46 PM

Top Stories

Stranded American in Afghanistan: ‘The airport is very dangerous’

Aug 19, 10:15 PM

Full transcript of ABC News' George Stephanopoulos' interview with President Biden

Aug 19, 7:33 AM

EXCLUSIVE: Biden remarks on Afghanistan exit

Aug 18, 4:20 PM

No purpose for US to be in Afghanistan any longer: Biden

3 hours ago

Bomb suspect surrenders outside Capitol

Aug 19, 6:04 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events