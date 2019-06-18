Florida parking lot shooter wants sheriff as defense witness

Attorneys for a Florida man accused of fatally shooting an unarmed black man during a dispute over a parking space want to call the local sheriff as an expert witness.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Michael Drejka's attorneys have filed a motion to call Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri to help defend Drejka at his manslaughter trial.

Gualtieri originally refused to charge Drejka after the July 19 shooting that left Markeis McGlockton dead, citing the state's controversial "stand your ground" law.

The 48-year-old Drejka is white. He had confronted McGlockton's girlfriend after she parked in a convenience store's handicapped spot.

McGlockton came out of the store and pushed Drejka to the ground. Drejka pulled a gun and shot McGlockton.

Prosecutors disagreed with Gualtieri's decision and charged Drejka.

