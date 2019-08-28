Forecasters now say Tropical Storm Dorian could become a Category 3 hurricane before reaching the U.S. mainland ByThe Associated Press MIAMI — Aug 28, 2019, 11:16 AM ET 0 Shares Email Star The Associated PressSenior hurricane specialist Stacy Stewart monitors the progress of Tropical Storm Dorian at the National Hurricane Center, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) 0 Shares Email Forecasters now say Tropical Storm Dorian could become a Category 3 hurricane before reaching the U.S. mainland.