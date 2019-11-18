‘Frozen 2’ aiming to build on the power of the original ‘Frozen 2’ arrives six years after the original became a smash hit amid the powerful refrain of ‘Let It Go’

Idina Menzel, left, and Kristen Bell arrive at the world premiere of "Frozen 2" at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) The Associated Press

Idina Menzel says she believes “Frozen 2” has the potential to empower young girls in the same way as the original movie that won two Oscars.

The Tony Award-winning performer voices the ice-wielding Elsa, who undertakes a dangerous journey with her sister Anna, voiced by Kristen Bell, and others.

The new film arrives in theaters Friday and comes six years after “Frozen” broke box office records for an animated film. The 2013 film was bolstered by the megahit “Let It Go,” which won an Oscar and a Grammy.

“Frozen 2” sees Elsa fully embracing her powers, but she finds herself haunted by an unsettling voice from afar. The quest addresses some unanswered questions about Elsa’s past and her family.