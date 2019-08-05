Fugitive millionaire wanted in wife's murder arrested

Authorities say a Southern California millionaire charged with strangling his wife has been captured after being on the run for the past four years.

U.S. Marshals spokesperson Lynzey Donahue said Monday that Peter Chadwick was arrested but declined to provide details.

The Orange County Register reports the Newport Beach real estate investor was captured Sunday.

Chadwick was charged with his wife's 2012 murder and released on bail. He skipped a court appearance in 2015.

Authorities say Chadwick called 911 a day after Quee Choo Chadwick disappeared and told authorities she was killed by a handyman who kidnapped him. He quickly became the suspect, however, and her body was later found in suburban San Diego.

An Orange County District Attorney's Office spokeswoman says a news conference is scheduled for Tuesday.