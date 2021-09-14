Funeral to be held for Indiana Marine killed in Afghanistan

Services will be held in northern Indiana for a Marine who was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport

September 14, 2021, 1:58 PM
1 min read

LOGANSPORT, Ind. -- Services were planned Tuesday in northern Indiana for a Marine who was among 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing during the U.S.-run evacuation at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport.

Cpl. Humberto Sanchez’s funeral is at Life Gate Church in Logansport with the burial to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, according to the Indiana State Police.

Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, died in the Aug. 26 attack in Kabul, where he had been transferred after serving as a U.S. embassy guard in Jordan, according to his obituary.

He was among 17 members of his Logansport High School class who joined the military after their 2017 graduation.

His body was returned Sunday to his hometown.

Top Stories

Hurricanes explained by Ginger Zee

Jul 16, 9:46 AM

California ski resort changes name to remove offensive word

Sep 13, 4:37 PM

On Location: September 14, 2021

22 minutes ago

Tropical Storm Nicholas updates: Heavy rain slams Texas, Louisiana

1 hour ago

Gov. Gavin Newsom faces potential ousting in California recall election

Sep 14, 5:19 AM

Top Stories

Nicholas slams into Texas as Category 1 hurricane: Latest

2 hours ago

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

Sep 13, 5:47 PM

California ski resort changes name to remove offensive word

Sep 13, 4:37 PM

Biden stands by Newsom ahead of recall election

4 hours ago

Met Gala 2021: See standout red carpet looks from fashion's biggest night

Sep 13, 6:13 PM

Top Stories

Nicholas slams into Texas as Category 1 hurricane: Latest

2 hours ago

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

Sep 13, 5:47 PM

California ski resort changes name to remove offensive word

Sep 13, 4:37 PM

Japan warns citizens of possible attack in Southeast Asia

Sep 13, 7:27 AM

Met Gala 2021: See standout red carpet looks from fashion's biggest night

Sep 13, 6:13 PM

Top Stories

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

Sep 13, 5:47 PM

Nicholas slams into Texas as Category 1 hurricane: Latest

2 hours ago

California ski resort changes name to remove offensive word

Sep 13, 4:37 PM

Japan warns citizens of possible attack in Southeast Asia

Sep 13, 7:27 AM

Student removes nearly 3,000 US flags from Sept. 11 display

Sep 13, 1:19 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events