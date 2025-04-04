Georgia lawmakers pass a bill that could let people sue over local gun control measures

Georgia lawmakers have passed a bill that will let people sue governments for enacting local gun safety laws if they violate their gun rights

ATLANTA -- Georgians may be able to sue local governments for enacting local gun safety measures under a bill passed Friday that supporters say ensures localities don’t violate people’s gun rights.

Senate Bill 204, would let people sue local governments if they have been “aggrieved” by a rule that conflicts with gun rights granted by state law and seek compensation for some damages. The Senate will likely give final approval to the measure that passed in the Republican-led House 99-74 on the last day of the legislative session.

Trenton Republican Sen. Colton Moore proposed the original measure to thwart gun safety ordinances like one in Savannah that punishes people who leave weapons in unlocked cars. But Moore said he no longer supports the move in part because the most individuals can receive in compensation is $25,000 instead of $50,000.

Democrats — including those who said they own and value their guns — said the bill would hinder local governments that want to protect people from preventable gun violence.

The legislation also comes months after a mass shooting at Apalachee High School, the school northeast of Atlanta where a 14-year-old boy stands accused of killing two teachers and two students and wounding several others last year on Sept. 4. He obtained a firearm from his father.

“The Apalachee families have come here again and again, asking you to pass common-sense safe storage laws,” said Atlanta Democrat Shea Roberts. “And how do we respond? With a bill that precludes safe storage? SB 204 is a slap in the face to those families. And for what? To punish Savannah for trying to prevent gun theft and violence?”

Republican Rep. Alan Powell called it a “shame” for Democrats to bring up the shooting, arguing it had nothing to do with ensuring state gun laws are upheld.

“This is an affirmation of our strong and unwavering support of the Second Amendment and this legislation ensures that Georgians are protected from government overreach," said Republican House Majority Leader Chuck Efstration.

Democrats also accused Republicans of “hijacking” bills. The measure got tacked onto a separate Senate Democratic bill.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s office said he declined to comment on pending legislation, including whether the Republican would sign the bill if it reached his desk.

Another Democratic proposal would have created a $300 tax credit for safe storage devices and lessons and had bipartisan support in past years. Democrats also wanted to make it a crime for adults to let kids get their hands on a gun if they didn't store it safely.

Their proposals got stripped down and merged with House Bill 79 to create a four-day sales tax holiday in October for guns and gun accessories. It instead offers a $300 tax credit for people who participate in an in-person course on safe gun use. It did not get a final Senate vote.

___

Charlotte Kramon is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Kramon on X: @charlottekramon.