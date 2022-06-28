Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping millionaire Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teen girls

ByThe Associated Press
June 28, 2022, 2:30 PM

NEW YORK -- Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison for helping millionaire Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teen girls.

