A glance at mortgage rates: 30-year rate falls to record low

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has hit a record low of 3.29%, driven down by investors shifting money into the safety of U.S. Treasurys as the coronavirus outbreak has deepened

By
The Associated Press
March 5, 2020, 5:57 PM
1 min read

This week Last week Year ago

30-year fixed 3.29 3.45 4.41

15-year fixed 2.79 2.95 3.83

5-year adjustable 3.18 3.20 3.87