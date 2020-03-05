A glance at mortgage rates: 30-year rate falls to record low
The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has hit a record low of 3.29%, driven down by investors shifting money into the safety of U.S. Treasurys as the coronavirus outbreak has deepened
The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage has hit a record low of 3.29%, driven down by investors shifting money into the safety of U.S. Treasurys as the coronavirus outbreak has deepened.
This week Last week Year ago
30-year fixed 3.29 3.45 4.41
15-year fixed 2.79 2.95 3.83
5-year adjustable 3.18 3.20 3.87