A glance at mortgage rates; 30-year rate rises for 2nd week

U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose slightly for the second straight week, but remain at historically low levels that provide an incentive for potential home buyers

This week Last week Year ago

30-year fixed 3.49 3.47 4.35

15-year fixed 2.99 2.97 3.78

5-year adjustable 3.25 3.28 3.84