A glance at mortgage rates: up this week in volatile market U.S. long-term mortgage rates climbed this week in a whip-sawing market amid deepening anxiety over devastation to the economy from the coronavirus pandemic

U.S. long-term mortgage rates climbed this week in a whip-sawing market amid deepening anxiety over devastation to the economy from the coronavirus pandemic. The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage rose 3.65% from 3.36% last week, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

This week Last week Year ago

30-year fixed 3.65 3.36 4.28

15-year fixed 3.06 2.77 3.71

5-year adjustable 3.11 3.01 3.84