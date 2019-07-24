Governor's envoy on telescope wants people to work together

Hawaii Gov. David Ige's envoy for talks with protesters blocking the construction of a giant telescope says he's organizing the first of many meetings with Native Hawaiian leaders.

Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim said in a phone interview Wednesday he wants to get people to work together for what he hopes will be a common goal.

He says there will be "a very splintered community" if that doesn't happen.

Kim recalled saying a silent prayer to help him "do the right thing for the right reasons" when the governor gave him the assignment.

The protest blocking a road to prevent construction crews from reaching Mauna Kea's summit is on its tenth day.

Hollywood actor and former Hawaii resident Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is visiting the protest site.