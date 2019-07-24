Governor's envoy on telescope wants people to work together

  • Byaudrey mcavoy, associated press
HONOLULU — Jul 24, 2019, 7:56 PM ET
Hawaii island mayor Harry Kim, middle, stands on Mauna Kea Access Road during a visit to the ninth day of protests against the TMT telescope on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the base of Mauna Kea on Hawaii Island. Hawaii governor David Ige announced thatThe Associated Press
Hawaii island mayor Harry Kim, middle, stands on Mauna Kea Access Road during a visit to the ninth day of protests against the TMT telescope on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the base of Mauna Kea on Hawaii Island. Hawaii governor David Ige announced that he was handing over the bulk of the negotiatory tasks to Kim in hopes of brokering common ground between the opponents of the TMT telescope and the State. Ige also made an unannounced visit to the Mauna to meet with kupuna face to face. (Jamm Aquino/The Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)

Hawaii Gov. David Ige's envoy for talks with protesters blocking the construction of a giant telescope says he's organizing the first of many meetings with Native Hawaiian leaders.

Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim said in a phone interview Wednesday he wants to get people to work together for what he hopes will be a common goal.

He says there will be "a very splintered community" if that doesn't happen.

Kim recalled saying a silent prayer to help him "do the right thing for the right reasons" when the governor gave him the assignment.

The protest blocking a road to prevent construction crews from reaching Mauna Kea's summit is on its tenth day.

Hollywood actor and former Hawaii resident Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is visiting the protest site.