Group say conditions dire for asylum seekers stuck in Mexico

A new report from Human Rights Watch says the Trump administration should end its practice of making asylum seekers wait in Mexico because families have been stranded with no means to survive and are facing physical violence.

As of last week, Mexico reported 15,079 people, mostly from Central America, had been returned. According to the report, that number includes 4,780 children and at least 13 pregnant women.

Several asylum seekers interviewed by the nonprofit were attacked, kidnapped or sexually assaulted. When some go for their hearings, they lose their shelter and have no place to return because of overcrowding in the U.S.

The report was based on interviews and court monitoring done by the watchdog group in Mexico and the U.S. in May.

The Trump administration is expanding the practice.