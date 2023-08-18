The Associated Press

The Associated Press

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON -- ABC’s “This Week” — Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican presidential candidate; Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a Republican presidential candidate; Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn.

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Criswell; Gov. Josh Green, D-Hawaii; Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass; Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Criswell; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.

“Fox News Sunday” — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley; Gov. Kim Reynolds, R-Iowa.