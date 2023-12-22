Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

ByThe Associated Press
December 22, 2023, 6:56 PM

WASHINGTON -- ABC’s “This Week” — Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Panel discussion on national issues.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Panel discussion on national issues.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Former Vice President Al Gore; Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn.

