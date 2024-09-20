Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

ByThe Associated Press
September 20, 2024, 6:48 PM

WASHINGTON -- ABC’s “This Week” — National Security Council spokesman John Kirby; Reps. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., and Jason Crow, D-Colo.

___

NBC's “Meet the Press” — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and John Fetterman, D-Pa.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Israeli President Isaac Herzog; Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.

___

CNN's “State of the Union” — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Kirby; Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D.; Reps. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., and Madeleine Dean, D-Pa.

