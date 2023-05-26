Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON -- ABC’s “This Week” — Preempted for coverage of the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.; former Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation" — Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Brad Smith, vice chair and president of Microsoft; Austan Goolsbee, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Gov. Chris Sununu, R-N.H.; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.; Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Reps. Jim Himes, D-Conn., and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash.