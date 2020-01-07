Health center employee accused of raping disabled woman A North Carolina man who worked at a behavioral health center has been accused of raping a 19-year-old with disabilities

GRAHAM, N.C. -- A North Carolina man who worked at a behavioral health center raped a 19-year-old with disabilities last year, authorities said.

Timothy Lynn Alford, 53, of Burlington was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree forcible rape and misdemeanor sexual battery, news outlets reported.

The incident happened on Aug. 21, and the victim is a person with disabilities, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was hospitalized at UNC Hospital after the alleged attack. An investigation led to a search warrant for Alford's DNA, officials said.

The name of the behavioral health center where Alford worked wasn't immediately released. It's unclear whether Alford had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.