Health insurer UnitedHealth trumps 4Q profit expectations UnitedHealth Group is reporting a 16% profit jumped in the fourth quarter, as the nation’s biggest health insurer ended 2019 by topping Wall Street earnings expectations again

FILE - This Oct. 16, 2012, file photo, shows a portion of the UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s campus in Minnetonka, Minn. UnitedHealth Group reports financial results Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

FILE - This Oct. 16, 2012, file photo, shows a portion of the UnitedHealth Group Inc.'s campus in Minnetonka, Minn. UnitedHealth Group reports financial results Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File) The Associated Press

UnitedHealth Group’s net income jumped 16% in the fourth quarter, as the nation’s biggest health insurer ended 2019 by topping Wall Street earnings expectations again.

The Minnentonka, Minnesota, company also reaffirmed a forecast for 2020 earnings that it first laid out last month.