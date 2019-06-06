Heavy rain prompts high water rescues in Oklahoma City

Heavy rains are flooding streets and prompting high water rescues in Oklahoma City as another round of severe storms passes through.

The National Weather Service reports up to 1.5 inches (3.8 centimeters) of rain fell during a 30-minute period Thursday in the western part of the Oklahoma City area. Flash flood warnings were issued for Watonga, Okeene and Canton northwest of the metro.

Oklahoma City firefighters reported rescuing stranded motorists in at least a dozen different spots as rain flooded roadways.

This latest band of storms follows bouts of severe weather that killed at least six people in Oklahoma, including two when a tornado ripped through a mobile home park in El Reno. Flooding along the Arkansas River swamped homes and businesses in the Tulsa area and downriver into Arkansas.