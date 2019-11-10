Hispanic immigrant in line to lead US Catholic bishops For the first time, US Catholic bishops are expected to elect a Hispanic as their leader

Clergy sex abuse is on the agenda as U.S. Catholic bishops meet this week — but so is a potentially historic milestone: Los Angeles Archbishop Jose Gomez, an immigrant from Mexico, is expected to win election as the first Hispanic president of the bishops' national conference.

Gomez, 67, is considered a practical-minded conservative, but he is an outspoken advocate of a policy that would include a path to citizenship for many immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.

In August, after a gunman killed 22 people at a Walmart in Texas, Gomez wrote a blog post condemning white supremacy and noting that Spanish was spoken in North America before English was.

"Men and women do not become less than human, less a child of God, because they are 'undocumented,'" Gomez wrote.